Antetokounmpo’s 33 not enough in loss to Jazz

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks headed into the All Star break riding a three-game winning streak, but the momentum was snapped by the Utah Jazz in a 109-95 loss at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 33 points, along with 12 rebounds and five steals, but the only other Milwaukee player to show up was Michael Beasley, who recorded 22 points and six rebounds.

“Blame it on the [All Star] break,” Beasley told reporters after the loss. “Just got to figure it out and fix some things on the defensive side. Offense, we didn’t have a lot of assists. 15 assists? That’s not going to get it done for us.”

But it wasn’t like Milwaukee didn’t have control of the game at one point. The Bucks started the game on an 11-3 run, until the Jazz took control, ending the first quarter on a 33-16 run. That early lead was the only one Milwaukee would have the rest of the night.

