Ted Thompson, Mike McCarthy to meet with the media at the NFL Combine

For the first time in more than six months, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson will meet with the media next week.

The team announced yesterday that Thompson, along with coach Mike McCarthy, will hold their annual NFL Combine press conferences on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

A lot will have happened in the 184 days between Thompson’s last press conference on Aug. 30 and the one he’ll take part in on March 1, including the cutting of Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton in the week before the season opener, the team’s ugly 4-6 start and the team’s remarkable turnaround and run to the NFC title game.

Among the topics likely to be broached include his future with the club, the reported potential of the team being more involved in free agency and the comment from quarterback Aaron Rodgers that the team needs to be “all in” every season.

Thompson’s press conference will take place at 10 a.m., with McCarthy taking to the podium at noon.

