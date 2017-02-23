Report: Wisconsin to hire former assistant Bob Bostad as inside linebackers coach

MADISON — Wisconsin is reportedly adding another familiar face to its coaching staff to replace Justin Wilcox.

According FootballScoop.com, the Badgers are expected to name Bob Bostad as their inside linebackers coach to fill the void Wilcox left when he took the head coaching job at California in early January. It will be Bostad’s first coaching position on defense in his 26-year career, though he did play linebacker in college at UW-Stevens Point.

Bostad is more well known as an offensive line coach, serving in that post at Wisconsin from 2008 to 2011 after spending his first two seasons coaching the tight ends and serving as running game coordinator. Over his six years in Madison, Bostad coached 10 players that went on to get drafted in the NFL, including three first-round picks.

Bostad went with current Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst when he got the Pittsburgh head coaching job in 2012 but never coached a game, instead being tabbed to coach the line with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. He was there for two years before taking the same position with the Tennessee Titans. He spent last season coaching the tight ends and fullbacks at Northern Illinois.

The hiring of Bostad fills the last remaining opening on Chryst’s staff for 2017.

