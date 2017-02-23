Report: Milwaukee trades center Roy Hibbert to Denver

It was far from flashy, but the Milwaukee Bucks did make a deal before the 2 p.m. trade deadline on Thursday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports, the team sent newly acquired center Roy Hibbert to the Denver Nuggets for a conditional second-round draft pick.

Hibbert was part of a trade that brought him and center Spencer Hawes to Milwaukee from Charlotte for Miles Plumlee on Feb. 2.

The 30-year-old Hibbert averaged 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Hornets, but he never played a minute for the Bucks.

