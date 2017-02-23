No. 16 Wisconsin upset at Ohio State 83-73

Bronson Koenig scored had 27 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for No. 16 Wisconsin in an embarrassing 83-73 loss at Ohio State Thursday night.

The Buckeyes, just 5-10 in Big Ten play coming in, trailed for only 2:59 of the game on their way to easily their best win of the season. Coach Thad Matta’s team made 10 of their 16 3-point attempts, a high in conference play, and shot 50 percent for the game — just the fourth team this year to do that against Wisconsin.

Ohio State was paced by C.J. Jackson’s 18 points, while JaQuan Lyle added 17 off the bench.

Koenig was the lone consistent weapon for Wisconsin, who lost for a third time in four games. The senior went 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, and in doing so passed Ben Brust for the most 3-pointers in school history.

The other members of Wisconsin’s ‘Big 3’ — Nigel Hayes and Ethan Happ — combined for just 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting, and for just the third time this year, Happ didn’t shoot a single free throw.

The loss dropped the Badgers (22-6, 11-4) into second place in the Big Ten, one game back of Purdue with three to go. Wisconsin will travel to Michigan State on Sunday, a place it hasn’t won since 2004.

