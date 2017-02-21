Wisconsin falls in both national polls

MADISON — Despite a week in which it beat No. 23 Maryland, the Wisconsin basketball team tumbled in both national polls released on Monday.

The Badgers dropped five spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 16 and from No. 10 to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

It was a mixed bag for coach Greg Gard and his club last week. After losing to Northwestern on Jan. 12, the Badgers went on the road and fell at Michigan last Thursday — their first back-to-back losses of the season. They regained some semblance of stability on Sunday in a win over the Terrapins, but it wasn’t enough to sway voters.

Wisconsin was one of three Big Ten teams in both polls, with Purdue at No. 16 and Maryland at No. 24 in each survey.

The Badgers will hit the road twice this week, with a visit to Ohio State on Thursday, followed by a date with Michigan State on Sunday.

