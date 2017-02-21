Bucks announce partnership with Daktronics for new arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, to outfit the new arena and surrounding development in downtown Milwaukee with state-of-the-art digital displays. The industry-leader in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards and other programmable digital displays, Daktronics will be outfitting the new arena with a custom-designed 52-display super system featuring more than 16 million LEDs, while also designing and installing additional outdoor displays on the northwest corner of the arena as well as the northwest corner of the new parking structure located just north of the arena.

“Daktronics is the best in the business at creating that ‘wow’ factor for fans in all corners of the building,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “Our ownership is committed to providing an absolutely world-class experience for every guest, and we’re beyond excited for what this digital system will do for the fan experience in our building and throughout the surrounding development. The creative vision and expertise of Daktronics working together with our partners at Icon Venue Group and our arena design team is going to make this venue the new gold-standard for how technology and design can create an unbelieve experience for event-goers.”

Today’s announcement is highlighted by the unveiling of plans for the arena’s new scoreboard, which will be the largest equilateral centerhung display in the NBA. The 24-display configuration features 3,922 square feet of video displays, enough to cover more than three-fourths of the basketball court below it. The four main displays each measure approximately 25 feet high by 29 feet wide and feature 6-millimeter line spacing to provide high-resolution imagery fans throughout the arena. The centerhung also features multiple underbelly displays to appeal to audiences sitting closer to the action.

The centerhung scoreboard’s 24-display system is capable of variable content zoning, which allows each display to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to feature any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, sponsorship messages or other special announcements. The wealth of opportunities a system like this provides will contribute to a fan experience unlike anything Wisconsin sports fans have experienced.

“We’re proud to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks to bring an integrated LED video system to their new arena,” said Daktronics CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “As part of a new construction process such as this, we are able to work with all the parties involved with building the arena to ensure the video system fits into the overall design as intended. This new arena will be an exceptional venue for live events and we’re looking forward to seeing the completed project.”

In addition to the primary centerhung display, Daktronics has worked with arena designers on a 360-degree LED ribbon display to be seamlessly incorporated into the seating fascia of the arena to help immerse audiences in the action with graphics and information to supplement the centerhung, while also providing the opportunity to highlight additional partners throughout events.

While the centerhung display will be the focal point inside the building, Daktronics will also be outfitting the arena with 31 additional digital displays, which combined with the centerhung total approximately 9,500 square feet of digital displays. Additional installations will be located throughout the arena bowl and in fan-focused areas throughout the building from the entry ways and ticket lobby to the concourses. A unique 1.9-millimeter Ultra-High Definition (UHD) display will also be used as a dynamic press backdrop on the event level near the Bucks locker room.

Outside of the arena, fans entering from the north will be greeted by a pair of cutting-edge outdoor displays totaling an additional 2,700 square feet. The northwest corner of the arena will be wrapped in a 15-foot-high by 85-foot-wide see-through display, allowing fans the ability to still see out through the glass façade while those approaching the building will be treated to messaging on upcoming events and community information. An additional 39.5-foot-high by 37-foot-wide curved display will be installed on the northwest corner of the new parking structure, greeting fans entering the arena district from McKinley Avenue with cutting-edge graphics promoting upcoming events and other special messages.

As part of the new partnership with the Bucks, Daktronics will also be providing scoreboards for the new state-of-the-art Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, currently under construction adjacent to the new arena, and will partner with the team on a slate of community initiatives to be announced in the coming weeks.

(Bucks.com)

