Wisconsin picks up two in-state commitments in the class of 2018

MADISON — Wisconsin added a pair of commitments to its class of 2018 on Monday.

First, it was Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wis.) inside linebacker C.J. Goetz, who received a scholarship offer from the Badgers on Sunday. He wasted no time in pulling the trigger, calling coach Paul Chryst Monday morning to commit.

Then, Kimberly (Kimberly, Wis.) defensive end Boyd Dietzen followed suit, announcing his commitment to the Badgers just before noon.

Goetz, a 3-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, chose the Badgers over offers from Bowling Green, New Mexico and Northern Illinois. Michigan State and several other Big Ten schools were showing interest in the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.

Dietzen, a three-time state champion at Kimberly, picked Wisconsin over recent offers from Minnesota, Iowa State and Syracuse. 247 Sports lists the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Dietzen as the No. 19 defensive end in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin for 2018.

The duo joins quarterback Ben Bryant (La Grange, Ill.), safety Reggie Pearson (River Rouge, Mich.) and safety Trent Ingalls (Menasha, Wis.) as commitments in 2018.

