Bucks’ Antetokounmpo leads East with 30 in losing effort

NEW ORLEANS — The Eastern Conference All Stars fell to the Western Conference All Stars 192-182 Sunday night, but were led by 30 points from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Yeah, it was amazing. The experience was unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo said of his first All-Star experience. “I enjoyed; I hope all the fans enjoyed as much as I enjoyed.”

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo added six rebounds and three steals in the always offensive-minded All-Star Game. New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis took home MVP honors with a record 52-point performance for the West. Antetokounmpo joked that if he had played more than 22 minutes, he would have earned the award over Davis.

“I was this close to being an MVP but coach kicked me out, so no.”

Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon took part in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night, logging three points, four rebounds, and five assists. That contest featured the league’s top first and second-year players.

Milwaukee remains off for the All Star Break until Friday when they host the Utah Jazz.

Related

Comments

comments