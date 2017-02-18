Report: Peppers “appears to be done” in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After three years in the green and gold, Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky writes that Julius Peppers’ time in Titletown “appears to be done.”

With free agency approaching on Mar. 9 and Peppers at 37 years of age, Green Bay is likely to cut ties with the nine-time Pro Bowler. In his 15th NFL season, Peppers logged 7.5 regular season sacks, along with 15 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Outside linebacker Nick Perry’s emergence this season could play a role in the decision. Perry and Peppers combined for 18.5 sacks, compared to the team total of 40.

Peppers originally signed with the Packers prior to the 2014 season on a three-year, $26 million contract.

