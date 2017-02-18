Bo Ryan among 14 finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — Former University of Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan was announced on Saturday as one of 14 finalists for the 2017 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ryan holds the career wins total record at Wisconsin (364), a full 99 wins more than the No. 2 coach on the list, Bud Foster. The ex-Badgers coach also holds a Big Ten conference record for best win percentage (.717) among coaches with six or more years in the conference.

The full list of finalists is below:

Finalists

Tracy McGrady player)

Chris Webber (player)

Tim Hardaway (player)

Sidney Moncrief (player)

Rudy Tomjanovich (coach)

Bill Self (coach)

Bo Ryan (coach)

Kim Mulkey (coach)

Rollie Massimino (coach)

Muffet McGraw (coach)

Rebecca Lobo (player)

Robert Hughes (coach)

Hugh Evans (referee)

1954-58 Wayland Baptist Univ. (team)

2017 class inductees will be announced on Apr. 3, prior to the NCAA championship game.

