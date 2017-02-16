Former Badger Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz & Charlie Wills break it down

Three former Badger greats continue to give their great insight each and every week on 106.7 FM, 1670 AM The Zone and around the state on The Wisconsin Sports Zone Radio Network.

This week Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Charlie Wills talks about what the Badgers need to do to get back on the winning track and, perhaps, the importance of sitting the injured Bronson Koenig in time for the all-important run in March.

Click on the audio clips to hear sports director Jake Zimmermann interview the three former Badger greats as he does each and every week.

Related

Comments

comments