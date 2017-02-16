Another Badger bummer as Koenig sits out, Wisconsin loses at Michigan

ANN ARBOR | Wisconsin senior guard Bronson Koenig sat out with his nagging calf injury and the #11 Wisconsin men’s basketball team lost at Michigan 64-58. It was the first time in 25 games Koenig did not start for the Badgers.. and it showed.

Ethan Happ scored 18 first half points hitting 8 of 9 shots. But Happ was help to just four points in the second half. The Badgers (21-5, 10-3) have lost consecutive games for the first time this season, dropping them into a three-way tie atop the Big Ten standings with No. 16 Purdue and No. 23 Maryland with five games remaining in the regular season.

Advertisement

Wisconsin freshman D’Mitrik Trice, getting the start for Koenig, had nine points on 2-of-15 shooting. Trice also had five rebounds and four assists in his first start.

Wisconsin hosts Maryland in a pivotal game in the race for the Big Ten’s regular season championship Sunday at noon. Michigan plays at Minnesota Sunday

Related

Comments

comments