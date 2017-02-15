Six Badgers to appear at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an NFL release, six University of Wisconsin football players have accepted invites to appear at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Invitees

OLB Vince Biegel

RB Corey Clement

RB Dare Ogunbowale

T Ryan Ramczyk

CB Sojourn Shelton

LB T.J. Watt

Noteworthy is the appearance of left tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who told reporters in December that he’d be undergoing hip surgery following the Cotton Bowl to repair a torn labrum. Initial reports indicated that it was an injury that would require a four-month recovery window. Ramczyk isn’t expected to take part in any on-field work while at the combine.

Running back Corey Clement will also be worth watching, having returned for his senior year but not hitting the 2,000-yard mark he was hoping to reach when he became a starter in 2015. Instead, Clement’s efforts in 2016 were spread out across more roles than just running the football. He finished the year with 1,507 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns.

