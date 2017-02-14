Rookie Geronimo Allison pleads not guilty to marijuana charge

MANITOWOC, Wis. — Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Geronimo Allison has pleaded not guilty to a marijuana possession charge stemming from a September 2016 arrest.

Allison was not required to appear in court Monday, having his plea entered by his attorney, Brian Maloney. The next court date is set for Apr. 25.

The University of Illinois product was stopped in Manitowoc County on Sept. 4 for a speeding violation. The responding officer detected the scent of marijuana coming from Allison’ vehicle, and a search uncovered three cigars, two of which contained marijuana.

Allison played a key role in the Packers’ stretch of eight straight wins. He recorded a pair of touchdowns in the regular season, finishing his year (postseason included) with 17 catches for 267 yards.

