Badgers fall to Northwestern 66-59 at home, Koenig scores just 2 points

MADISON | The Badger men’s basketball team’s 19-game home winning streak is over. Wisconsin’s shooting woes finally got the best of them as Northwestern invaded the Kohl Center and beat the 7th ranked Badgers 66-59 on Sunday night.

Bronson Koenig scored just two points on 1-8 shooting. Northwestern ended the first half on a 19-3 run to take a 31-22 lead into the locker room. Wisconsin started out the second half on a 10-0 run as Northwestern went 0-8 to start the second. But Wildcat Bryant McIntosh took over scoring 25 points. Northwestern gets its much coveted signature win. The Badgers fall to 21-4, 10-2 in the Big Ten, a game ahead of second place Maryland and Purdue with six games left in the regular season.

Playing without leading scorer Scottie Lindsey, the Wildcats (19-6, 8-4 Big Ten) shot 48.3 percent from the floor in the second half, dropped seven 3-pointers and locked down on sophomore Ethan Happ with double teams over the final 30 minutes every time he touched the post.

Wisconsin senior Nigel Hayes scored 13 points to lead the Badgers.

The Badgers finished the game one of its last seven, the only make coming on a meaningless D’Mitrik Trice three-pointer at the buzzer

The Badgers will play at Michigan on Thursday night at 6.

