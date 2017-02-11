Badgers left off initial NCAA Tournament Top 16

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will have some work to do from now until the official unveiling of the NCAA tournament field after failing to make the selection committee’s Top 16 list announced Saturday morning.

Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis unveiled the list, noting the first four teams left out were Creighton, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati.

Reigning national champions Villanova take the top overall spot with a record of 23-2.

Top 16 teams by rank

1. Villanova

2. Kansas

3. Baylor

4. Gonzaga

5. North Carolina

6. Florida State

7. Louisville

8. Oregon

9. Arizona

10. Virginia

11. Florida

12. Kentucky

13. Butler

14. West Virginia

15. UCLA

16. Duke

First four out

1. Creighton

2. Purdue

3. Wisconsin

4. Cincinnati

Top 16 teams by region

East

1. Villanova (1)

2. Louisville (7)

3. Kentucky (12)

4. UCLA (15)

Midwest

1. Kansas (2)

2. Florida State (6)

3. Arizona (9)

4. Duke (16)

West

1. Baylor (3)

2. North Carolina (5)

3. Florida (11)

4. Butler (13)

South

1. Gonzaga (4)

2. Oregon (8)

3. Virginia (10)

4. West Virginia (14)

