Badgers left off initial NCAA Tournament Top 16

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will have some work to do from now until the official unveiling of the NCAA tournament field after failing to make the selection committee’s Top 16 list announced Saturday morning.
Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis unveiled the list, noting the first four teams left out were Creighton, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati.
Reigning national champions Villanova take the top overall spot with a record of 23-2.
Top 16 teams by rank
1. Villanova
2. Kansas
3. Baylor
4. Gonzaga
5. North Carolina
6. Florida State
7. Louisville
8. Oregon
9. Arizona
10. Virginia
11. Florida
12. Kentucky
13. Butler
14. West Virginia
15. UCLA
16. Duke
First four out
1. Creighton
2. Purdue
3. Wisconsin
4. Cincinnati
Top 16 teams by region
East
1. Villanova (1)
2. Louisville (7)
3. Kentucky (12)
4. UCLA (15)
Midwest
1. Kansas (2)
2. Florida State (6)
3. Arizona (9)
4. Duke (16)
West
1. Baylor (3)
2. North Carolina (5)
3. Florida (11)
4. Butler (13)
South
1. Gonzaga (4)
2. Oregon (8)
3. Virginia (10)
4. West Virginia (14)