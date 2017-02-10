Former Badgers look back at successful week, discuss game vs. Nebraska & upcoming showdown w/ Northwestern

Despite some recent struggles, the Badger men’s basketball team continues to come out on the winning end.

Former Badger men’s basketball players Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Charlie Wills give their insight on the Badgers. All three former Wisconsin players talk about their experiences, how they feel the current Badgers need to improve, and what to expect in the upcoming week.

Click on the audio links to hear from the three former Badgers. You’ll also hear the analysis of sports director Jake Zimmermann, Zach Heilprin and Joe Miller.

