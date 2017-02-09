Happ named to Naismith Trophy Top 30 list

MADISON, Wis. – The accolades continue to roll in for Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. One day after being named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list, Happ was named to the Naismith Trophy Top 30 list on Thursday. The award is given to the best men’s college basketball player each season. Ten semifinalists will be announced March 1. Happ is also on the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason watch list and is a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

The Badger men’s basketball team has had three players go on to become Naismith Trophy finalists, most recently Frank Kaminsky in 2015, who became the first player in program history to win the award. Alando Tucker was a finalist in 2007 and Devin Harris made the final cut in 2004.

Happ is the nation’s only player to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals during conference play. He’s also the only player in the NCAA averaging at least 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

