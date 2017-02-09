Another ugly win as Badgers pull it out in OT over Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE | Once again it wasn’t pretty. But in the end the Wisconsin men’s basketball team pulled out the victory. The #7 Badgers (21-3, 10-1 Big Ten) beat Nebraska in Lincoln 70-69 in overtime on Thursday night.

UW senior Nigel Hayes hit the go-ahead three-point basket with 18.4 seconds to go in the extra period to put the Badgers up by one. The Cornhuskers had a chance to win it, but Ethan Happ blocked Tai Webster’s lay-up attempt. Happ then pulled in the rebound and called timeout with 3 seconds to go. Nigel Hayes, who was fouled on the ensuing possession, missed both free throws but Cornhusker Michael Jacobson turned it over and the Badgers ran out the clock for a hard-fought win in Lincoln.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said his team didn’t do much right, but gave them credit for finding a way. “We couldn’t shoot the ball. We couldn’t finish around the rim. We turned it over too much. We couldn’t keep them off the glass,” said Gard. “With the exception of our fortitude we didn’t do much right.”

Regardless of their struggles, it was 17th win in the last 18 games for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

Nebraska’s Michael Jacobson forced overtime with his 3 just ahead of the buzzer, tying the game at 58-all.

Nigel Hayes scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime for the Badgers who won their eighth straight..

UW senior Zak Showalter also made 4 of 6 three pointers and finished with 15 points. Bronson Koenig added 12 for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin shot just 36.5 percent and were outrebounded 50-37, but they were able to win for the eighth time in 11 games away from Madison and stay 1 1/2 games ahead of Purdue.

Nebraska turned the ball over 22 times and hit just 15 of 24 free throws.

Wisconsin hosts Northwestern at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kohl Center.

