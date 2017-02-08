CB Sam Shields posts that he’s been released by the Packers

It appears Sam Shields time in Green Bay has come to an end.

The cornerback posted on his Instagram account, “Sam Shields Released From The Green Bay Packers,” and among the hashtags under the message were #IWasGettingBetter, #StillMad, #AtleastLetMeRetireFromThePack, and #NoMoreFreezingWeather.

Advertisement

An undrafted free agent out of Miami, Shields played seven years in Green Bay, including earning a Super Bowl ring his rookie year. The 29-year-old grabbed 18 interceptions in his career and was named to one Pro Bowl.

But he had missed more and more games in recent years, including 2016, when, in the season opener against Jacksonville, he suffered what is believed to have been at least his third concussion in his NFL career. Shields missed the rest of the season and still hadn’t made it through the league’s concussion protocol when coach Mike McCarthy held his end of the year press conference two weeks ago.

“I think we can all focus on Sam getting healthy,” McCarthy said. “Having a chance to visit with Sam in Atlanta (during the NFC title game) briefly, he needs to get healthy for himself and his family, and that’s the primary focus right now.”

Shields salary cap number on 2017 was $11.7 million. By cutting him, the Packers will reportedly save $8 million.

Related

Comments

comments