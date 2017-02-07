UW spring game set for April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin football team’s annual Spring Game will be held on Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badger Sports Kids’ Fair will start at 5 p.m. in the McClain Center, adjacent to Camp Randall.

The UW Athletic Department is pleased to partner once again with a campus department on the Spring Game. This year’s partner is the UW’s Waisman Center, which is dedicated to advancing knowledge about human development, developmental disabilities and neurodegenerative diseases.

Tickets for the Wisconsin Football Spring Game are $5 and are on sale now at UWBadgers.com/Tickets. The proceeds from the game will go toward a scholarship fund for children in the Waisman Early Childhood Program (WECP), an inclusive preschool program with a developmentally diverse enrollment. One third of the children in this program have special health care needs.

The WECP focuses on optimizing each child’s unique abilities. The scholarship fund provides vital tuition assistance to families with children enrolled in the program.

“We are very grateful and excited to partner with the Athletic Department on the spring football game” said Albee Messing, VMD, PhD, Director of the Waisman Center. “The proceeds from the game will have a direct and immediate impact on children in our preschool program, many of whom have disabilities. The scholarship fund will give more families access to assistance for tuition and therapy, urgent needs many currently cannot afford.”

“The Waisman Center does tremendous work and helps a large number of families,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “We are extremely proud to partner with them on this year’s Spring Game and excited to help specifically with their Early Childhood Program that positively affects so many kids.”

Preceding the Spring Game, be sure to check out the Badger Sports Kids Fair. Fans young and old will enjoy interactive games and activities, the chance to meet Badger student-athletes and much more. The Badger Sports Kids Fair will be held in the McClain Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Badgers, who are ranked No. 12 in ESPN.com’s “Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25,” return 15 starters from last year’s team that went 11-3 and won the Cotton Bowl. UW finished the season ranked ninth in the country in both the Associated Press and coaches polls after beating four teams ranked among the top 12 during the season.

In his two seasons in Madison, head coach Paul Chryst has led Wisconsin to a 21-6 record.

