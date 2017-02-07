Packers cut running back James Starks

James Starks is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the team has cut the running back after six years. Yates said it came with a non-football injury designation. Starks suffered a concussion in a car accident in December, though he had also missed time in 2016 with a knee injury.

By cutting him, the team saves the $3 million he was due to make in 2017, though ESPN’s Adam Shefter tweeted he wouldn’t be surprised to see the team bring Starks back at a lower salary.

Since coming to the team as a seventh-round draft pick in 2010, Starks ran for 2,506 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 1,017 yards and six scores receiving. But he managed to play all 16 games in just two of his six seasons, starting 13 games over that timespan.

Starks did play a significant role in the team’s 2010 run to the Super Bowl. After missing the first 13 games of the year, he had 101 yards over the final three games of that season, before rushing for 315 yards in their four playoff wins, including the Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Starks gone, and his backfield mate, Eddie Lacy, a free agent, the Packers have just Christine Michael and Ty Montgomery on their running back depth chart.

