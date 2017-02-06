Former Badger James White sets Super Bowl record

HOUSTON — Former University of Wisconsin and current New England Patriots running back James White set an NFL record with 14 receptions in a Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

White broke the previous mark of 13 held by Demaryius Thomas set in Super Bowl XLVIII. The former Badger scored three times in Sunday’s win, including the game-winning score in overtime. It was the first time in Super Bowl history a game has needed overtime to decide a winner.

White’s walk-off touchdown was just the second such play in league championship history, sharing that honor with former Wisconsin running back Alan Ameche, then with the Baltimore Colts. Ameche’s touchdown came in the 1958 NFL Championship game against the New York Giants played at Yankee Stadium.

The Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28, also the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Game MVP Tom Brady spoke volumes about White’s efforts.

“He’s everything you want in a teammate and football player: dependable, consistent, durable, the best attitude. He brings it everyday. We just kept going to him. I think that speaks for itself.”

White finished Super Bowl LI with 139 yards from scrimmage: six carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns, and 14 receptions for 110 yards and one score.

