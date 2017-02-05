Jordy Nelson earns NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award

HOUSTON — After returning from a torn ACL suffered in the 2015 season, Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson was recognized Saturday night as the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Nelson’s production in 2016 was eerily similar to the numbers he produced in the 2014 season prior to the injury:

2014: 98 receptions, 1,519 yards, 13 touchdowns

2016: 97 receptions, 1,257 yards, 14 touchdowns

The 31-year-old Kansas State product wasn’t expected to be the same player he once was, considering the severity of an ACL tear and the length of time in recovery. Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is another exception to the rule, returning from the same injury to put up monster numbers in the 2015 season (1,485 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, long of 80 yards).

But unlike Peterson’s return from the injury, Nelson was not voted to the Pro Bowl roster. That’s despite leading the NFL this season in touchdown receptions.

Nelson has two more seasons remaining on his four-year, $39 million deal signed in July of 2014.

