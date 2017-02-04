Dallas Jeanty granted release, seeking transfer from UW

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin inside linebacker Dallas Jeanty enrolled early in the 2016 recruiting class, but after redshirting this season, he’s received his release and is seeking a transfer.

247Sports was the first to report the news.

Advertisement

The former three-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. will be looking to play elsewhere after one full year with the program. Sources say UCF is one of the schools looking to add the services of the nation’s 42nd ranked linebacker in the 2016 class.

“I had a lot of different things I cared about,” Jeanty said last February on choosing Wisconsin over other schools. “…I wanted a school that had big-time football. But I still wanted to have a degree that meant something in the real world for life after football.”

Wisconsin’s returning insider linebackers include Jack CIchy, Ryan Connelly, T.J. Edwards, and Chris Orr.

Related

Comments

comments