Former Badgers hockey coach Jeff Sauer dies at 73

MADISON | Former Badger men’s hockey coach Jeff Sauer died Thursday because of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.

Sauer coached the University of Wisconsin from 1982 to 2002 and guided the Badgers to a pair of NCAA men’s hockey titles in 1983 and 1990.

Advertisement

Sauer started his head coaching career at his alma mater, Colorado College in 1971, and moved to Madison to coach the Badgers when Bob Johnson resigned in 1982 to take over the NHL’s Calgary Flames. Sauer got his coaching start as an assistant to Johnson at Colorado College.

Sauer coached at Wisconsin until 2002, when he was replaced by Mike Eaves.

Sauer also coached the U.S. men’s sled hockey team to a gold medals in the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, Russia.

Sauer, a native of Fort Atkinson, Wis., was a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and won the NHL’s Lester Patrick Trophy in 2011. He is survived by his wife, Jamie, and two adult children.

Related

Comments

comments