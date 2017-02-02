Bucks fall 104-88 at Utah, their ninth loss in the last 10 games

The Milwaukee Bucks season continued its downward spiral Wednesday night with a 104-88 loss to Utah.

The game was essentially decided in the second quarter, when the Jazz outscored Milwaukee 31-16 to take an 18-point lead at the half, sending the Bucks on their way to a ninth loss in the last 10 games.

Despite facing a battered Utah team, Milwaukee had no answer for stars Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert, with the duo combining for 53 points, with Gobert also adding 15 rebounds.

That effort was in stark contrast to that of the Bucks big-time players — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker. In what was one of his worst performances of the season, Antetokounmpo had just nine points on 2 of 10 shooting in 39 minutes of action. Parker, meanwhile added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The loss left Milwaukee a season-high six games under .500 at 21-27. A short three-game road trip continues Friday night at Denver.

