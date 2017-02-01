Wisconsin expects decision on defensive coordinator soon

MADISON | Wisconsin is close to naming a new defensive coordinator.

That was the word from coach Paul Chryst early Wednesday afternoon. During the Badgers National Signing Day special on UWBadgers.com, Chryst was asked about a replacement for Justin Wilcox, who left to be the head coach at California last month.

“When Justin left, it gave me time to think about and talk to a number of different people,” Chryst said. “I would anticipate by the end of this week having a decision.”

It’s remains to be seen if Chryst will stay in house to fill the position, potentially tabbing outside linebackers coach Tim Tibesar, secondary coach Jim Leonhard or defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield. Or if he’ll go outside the program and bring in someone comfortable running the 3-4 scheme implemented when former coach Gary Andersen and former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda came to Wisconsin in 2013.

Leonhard just completed his first season as a coach after spending four years at Wisconsin and 10 years playing in the NFL. It was a good first step, but is he ready to be a defensive coordinator?

“Possibly,” Leonhard said Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens. I know Coach Chryst wants to make that decision in the near future.

“I’m excited for the future of myself (in) coaching. I don’t know what path that’s going to take right now.”

Tibesar was considered for the job last year before Chryst went with Wilcox. Though he didn’t want to discuss the job on National Signing Day, asked point blank whether he wanted to be the defensive coordinator Tibesar was clear.

“Absolutely.”

