Two Badgers earn star honors from Big Ten

MADISON, Wis. — After a pair of wins against Ohio State this weekend, Wisconsin standouts Cameron Hughes and Matthew Freytag earned first and second star honors from the Big Ten conference.

They join Minnesota’s Eric Schierhorn as Big Ten honorees. Here’s the press release, courtesy of the Big Ten office:

First Star

Cameron Hughes, Wisconsin

F – Jr. – Edmonton, Alberta

Tied for the Big Ten lead with three points, including a goal and two assists, as the Badgers swept Ohio State over the weekend

Netted the game-winning overtime goal at Madison Square Garden

Registered the lone and primary assist on the game-winning goal Thursday at Ohio State

at Ohio State He is on a career-high six-game point streak, scoring three goals and registering four assists for seven points

Earns his second career weekly award and first of the season

Last Wisconsin honorees: Seamus Malone (First Star) and Luke Kunin (Third Star) on Jan. 10, 2017

Second Star

Matthew Freytag, Wisconsin

F – So. – Wayzata, Minn.

Netted the game-winning goal on Thursday night at Ohio State, scoring 8:46 into the first period to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead

night at Ohio State, scoring into the first period to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead Registered a goal on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to give Wisconsin a 2-0 edge in the third period

night at Madison Square Garden to give Wisconsin a 2-0 edge in the third period Led the conference with nine shots on the weekend

Earns his first career weekly award

Last Wisconsin honorees: Seamus Malone (First Star) and Luke Kunin (Third Star) on Jan. 10, 2017

Third Star

Eric Schierhorn, Minnesota

G – So. – Anchorage, Alaska

Stopped all 25 shots faced Saturday night against Bemidji State for his fourth shutout of the season and the lone league shutout of the weekend

night against Bemidji State for his fourth shutout of the season and the lone league shutout of the weekend Made 51 saves on the weekend for a .944 save percentage and a 1.52 goals-against average

Earns his fifth career weekly award and second of the season

Last Minnesota honoree: Vinni Lettieri (Second Star) on Jan. 17, 2017

