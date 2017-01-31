Brett Hundley headlines players attending Packers annual Tailgate Tour

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 12th annual Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour will make stops in northern Wisconsin Apr. 4-8 featuring several current and former members of the team.

Below is all the information interested fans need to know before attending any of the five stops in northern Wisconsin and parts of Michigan:

The tour will make stops in Medford (April 4), Ashland (April 5), Houghton, Mich. (April 6), Rhinelander (April 7) and Iron Mountain, Mich. (April 8), with tailgate parties held in each city to support a local non-profit organization.

Tour celebrities will include Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan, and Packers alumni Robert Ferguson, Ahman Green and Ryan Longwell.

The tour will take place aboard a customized motor coach emblazoned with the “Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour” logo and the phrase “Touching Down in Your Community.” In addition to the designated locations, tour celebrities will make surprise stops as the schedule allows.

The Medford, Ashland, Houghton, and Rhinelander tailgate parties will welcome the players and alumni arriving at 6 p.m., and festivities will run until 8:30 p.m. The Iron Mountain tailgate party will welcome the players and alumni arriving at 3 p.m., and festivities will run until 5:30 p.m. A local non-profit organization will host each party, which will feature food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs. Tailgate party tickets cost $30.

General admission tickets also will be available for $10 for each location, which include access to the Q-and-A sessions as well as tailgate party activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

One hundred percent of the Tailgate Tour proceeds will benefit the hosting organizations.

“The Packers are very excited to embark on the 12th annual Tailgate Tour,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Thanks to the loyalty of our fans, we are proud to celebrate 12 successful years of this event. We are looking forward to visiting several areas throughout the state of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, and we are proud to be supporting great organizations during the tour.”

Tickets for the tailgate parties at all locations will go on sale Monday, Feb. 6, at 8 a.m.

The tailgate party locations, hosting organizations and ticket information are as follows:

· Medford: April 4 at Black River Industries, Inc., at 650 Jensen Drive, Medford. To benefit Black River Industries. Tickets on sale at Black River Industries, Inc.; Medford Cooperative, 160 Medford Plaza; Cenex Convenience Store, 340 S. 8th S., Medford.

· Ashland: April 5 at the Bay Area Civic Center, 320 4th Ave W., Ashland. To benefit Baynet. Tickets on sale at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, 1716 Lake Shore Dr., W.; Carlson Building Serv & Sup, 414 3rd Avenue E.; River Rock Inn & Bait Shop, 1200 Lake Shore Dr. W.; Neighborly Bar, 1301 Main St. W.

· Houghton: April 6 at the Michigan Tech Student Development Complex, 600 Macinnes Dr., Houghton, Mich. To benefit Dial Help. Tickets on sale at the Michigan Tech University Student Development Complex or online at tickets.mtu.edu.

· Rhinelander: April 7 at Rhinelander High School, 665 Coolidge Ave., Rhinelander. To benefit NATH Frederick Place. Tickets on sale at Trigs Service Desk, 232 Courtney St., Rhinelander, and at Best Embroideries, 22 W. Davenport St., Rhinelander.

· Iron Mountain: April 8 at Ford Airport, 2300 Woodward Ave., Kingsford, Mich. To benefit the Northwood’s Airlifeline. Tickets on sale at Econo Foods, 1600 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, and at WJNR Radio Station, 212 West J St., Iron Mountain.

Fans interested in ‘Tailgate Tour’ details are encouraged to visit www.packers.com often, as tour information will be updated as the dates near.

