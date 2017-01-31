Badger men beat Illinois 57-43, improve to 19-3 on the season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. | It was a good old fashioned physical Big Ten basketball game but in the end No. 10 Wisconsin muscled its way to a 57-43 victory over Illinois at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night.

Once again it was Ethan Happ leading the way with 14 points. Wisconsin (19-3, 8-1 Big Ten) started the game with a 16-2 run and never trailed.

The Badgers, who struggled shooting the ball in an overtime win over Rutgers last Saturday, shot 7 of 23 from 3-point range in the game. The Badgers big men also dominated the game in the post, out-rebounding Illinois 45-36, including 19-6 on the offensive boards.

Nigel Hayes added 11 points and eight rebounds for Wisconsin. Illinois (13-10, 3-7) got within six points in the second half before the Badgers took control again.

Wisconsin hosts Indiana at the Kohl Center on Sunday at noon.

