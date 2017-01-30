Happ earns Big Ten Player of Week for second straight week

MADISON, Wis. – Another week. Another accolade for Ethan Happ.

For the second straight week, the sophomore forward from the No. 10 Wisconsin men’s basketball team was named Big Ten Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Advertisement

Just a week after earning the award for the first time in his career, Happ followed up with another impressive week, highlighted by his career-high 32-point performance in an overtime win against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

With his most recent honor, Happ became the first Badger to be named Big Ten Player of the Week in consecutive weeks since Mike Wilkinson in 2005 (Jan. 17 and 24).

Happ is the Big Ten’s only player to lead his team in points (17.7), rebounds (8.1), assists (3.1), blocks (1.5) and steals (2.8) during conference play.

For the week, Happ boasted averages of 23 points (63.0% FG), 7 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2 assists and 1 block per game in wins over Penn State and Rutgers.

Against Penn State last Tuesday, Happ finished with game-highs in rebounds (8) and steals (3) to go along with 14 points in a home victory.

Happ saved his best performance of the week for New York City, where the Milan, Illinois, native posted a career-high 32 points, six rebounds, a game-high four steals, three assists and two blocks to carry the Badgers to a 61-54 overtime win against Rutgers.

Happ became the only Big Ten player in over 20 years to tally at least 30 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a game. He’s also the only player in the NCAA to reach those numbers this season and he’s the first major conference player to do so since Ben Simmons did so for LSU last season.

After a breakout freshman campaign garnered him Preseason All-Big Ten selection, Happ has been building a case to be an All-American in his sophomore season. Happ is on the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list, the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason watch list, as well as a candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award and the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Happ is the only player in the NCAA averaging at least 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. In fact, Happ is trying to become the first major conference player in over 20 years to reach those marks for an entire season. Vermont’s Marqus Blakely (2010) is the only NCAA Division-I player to achieve that since 1996-97.

Happ and the Badgers travel to face Illinois on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (CT) on BTN. Wisconsin hosts Indiana on Sunday at the Kohl Center for a noon tip on CBS.

Courtesy: www.uwbadgers.com

Related

Comments

comments