Wisconsin overcomes poor shooting to beat Rutgers in overtime

NEW YORK — Ethan Happ’s career-high 32 points helped lead an inconsistent No. 15 Wisconsin past Rutgers at Madison Square Garden Saturday afternoon 61-54 in overtime.

Wisconsin overcame a nine-point deficit late in regulation thanks to poor free throw shooting down the stretch for Rutgers, sending the contest to overtime tied at 45. The Badgers shot just 27.8 percent (15-of-54) from the field in regulation and an uncharacteristic 12 percent (3-of-25) from three-point range.

Despite those shortcomings, the Badgers were able to make the necessary adjustments to win their fifth game in a row and improve to 7-1 in conference play. Those adjustments included forcing the Scarlet Knights to try and beat the Badgers at the free throw line, where they were just 1-for-5 down the stretch of regulation. In overtime, Rutgers’ struggles came from the field, where they went on a 4:14 drought before Nigel Johnson gave his team anything to feel confident about.

Wisconsin finishes the two-game road trip Tuesday night when they visit Illinois at 8 p.m. CT.

