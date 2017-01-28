Bucks fall to Raptors for seventh straight time

TORONTO — For the seventh straight time, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Toronto Raptors, this time a 102-86 defeat Friday night at the Air Canada Centre.

All-Star Kyle Lowry scored 32 points to lead the Raptors to their 13th victory over the Bucks in the last 14 tries, snapping a five-game losing streak in the process. Norman Powell added 19 on 7-of-15 shooting, erasing Milwaukee’s only lead in the game in the early stages of the first quarter.

”That’s where the game was lost, right in the first few minutes of the game,” Bucks forward Jabari Parker said. ”We always trailed from there and it’s bad playing with a deficit.”

Parker led the Bucks with 21 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 19 points and eight assists. In addition to getting out-rebounded 47-43, Milwaukee committed 19 turnovers and shot just 30.4 percent (7-of-23) from three-point range.

It’s Milwaukee’s seventh loss in eight games, dropping them to 21-25 on the season and falling two games back of the Chicago Bulls for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

