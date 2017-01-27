Wisconsin skates past No. 8 Ohio State 3-1

Days after beating a top-10 Minnesota squad, the Wisconsin hockey team rolled into Columbus Thursday night and took down No. 8 Ohio State 3-1.

The Badgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 8:46 of the game, getting a shorthanded goal from captain Luke Kunin, followed minutes later by Matthew Freytag’s second goal of the season.

Things would stay that way until Ohio State’s Matthew Weiss got one by Wisconsin goalie Jack Berry to cut the Badgers lead in half just 4:28 into the second period. But that would be the only goal Berry allowed on the night, stopping the other 26 shots to improve his record to 6-4-1 on the year.

Wisconsin added an open net goal in the third period courtesy of Ryan Wagner after the Buckeyes pulled their goalie.

The win gave Wisconsin 12 victories on the year, the same number they had in the last two seasons combined.

The two teams will play the second game of their series on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of a day/night double header where the Badgers basketball team takes on Rutgers at 11 a.m., followed by the hockey game at 6:30 p.m.

