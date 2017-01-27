Former Badgers Gasser, Bruesewitz, Wills discuss UW wins over Minn & Penn State, look ahead to Rutgers

Former Badger men’s basketball players Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Charlie Wills discuss a variety of topics regarding the current 15th ranked Badger men’s basketball team in this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable.

Are the Badgers ranked high enough given their 17-3 record? What can the Badgers do to increase their RPI and NCAA tournament seeding despite only facing one ranked team in the final eleven games of the regular season? Is the Big Ten a weak conference? What are the former Badgers’ impressions of the recent play of Ethan Happ and Bronson Koenig?

These are just a few of the topics discussed with the former Badgers along with sports director Jake Zimmermann, Zach Heilprin and Joe Miller on this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable on the Wisconsin Sports Zone Radio Network.

