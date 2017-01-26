Tom Clements is leaving Packers, no other coaching changes right now

GREEN BAY | Packers head coach Mike McCarthy announced that associate head coach/offense Tom Clements will not be back with the Packers next year.

Clements’ contract expired, and McCarthy said he “is going to move on to some other interests.” Clements has 20 years of NFL experience and has been with the Packers the last 11 years, moving from quarterbacks coach to coordinator for a team whose head coach calls the plays.

McCarthy did not announce any other changes to the Packers coaching staff. “I feel really good about our coaching staff. I feel they did an excellent job. We’ll go through our regular process and have evaluations.”

When asked about the status of defensive coordinator Dom Capers, McCarthy replied “This is no time for drama. Dom Capers is an outstanding football coach. He had a tough challenge and dealt with a lot. The team was motivated and a lot of good things came out of that.”

