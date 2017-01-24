Marquette shocks #1 Villanova 74-72 Tuesday night at the Bradley Center

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette men’s basketball team followed up an impressive win over Creighton with an even more impressive 74-72 win over #1 Villanova on Tuesday night. Golden Eagle Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left and Villanova missed a layup at the buzzer.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2).

Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center after the victory.

Marquette overcame poor free throw shooting and poor stretches in the first half to pull off the upset.

Reinhardt led the Golden Eagles with 19 points.

