Girls basketball: Unbeaten Middleton gains ground in latest AP rankings

The Associated Press released its latest rankings for girls’ high school basketball on Monday with WIAA tournament action just over the horizon.

Below you’ll find the rankings for the week of Jan. 23, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking.

The polls are voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

DIVISION 1

1, Appleton North (10), 14-0, 118, 1

2, Milw. King (2), 16-0, 109, 2

3, Middleton, 13-0, 95, 4

4, Hartland Arrowhead, 13-2, 78, 5

5, Mukwonago, 14-1, 61, 3

6, De Pere, 13-2, 60, 6

7, Germantown, 14-2, 58, 7

8, Bay Port, 12-3, 32, 9

9, Hudson, 11-2, 30, 8

10, Sun Prairie, 11-3, 16, 10

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3.

DIVISION 2

1, Beaver Dam (12), 15-0, 120, 1

2, West De Pere, 13-0, 107, 2

3, New Berlin West, 14-1, 97, 3

4, Monroe, 12-2, 83, 4

5, Stoughton, 12-2, 64, 7T

6, Pewaukee, 12-3, 56, 9

7, Plymouth, 11-2, 45, 10

8, Waunakee, 12-2, 38, 5

9, Hortonville, 8-3, 21, 6

10, New Berlin Eisenhower, 9-5, 9, 7T

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 7, Onalaska 6, Ashwaubenon 5, Mount Horeb 2.

DIVISION 3

1, Whitewater (9), 12-1, 117, 2

2, Greendale Martin Luther, 13-1, 92, 4

3, Madison Edgewood (2), 9-3, 91, 3

4, Richland Center (1), 13-1, 78, 5

5, Wrightstown, 11-2, 76, 1

(tie) Freedom, 11-2, 76, 6

7, Kewaunee, 12-2, 48, 7

8, Valders, 12-2, 37, 8

9, Bloomer, 11-2, 24, 9

10, Waupun, 10-4, 16, 10

Others receiving votes: Amherst 2, Marshall 2, West Salem 1.

DIVISION 4

1, La Crosse Aquinas (9), 13-0, 116, 1

2, Laconia (1), 15-0, 100, 3

(tie) Oshkosh Lourdes (2), 11-1, 100, 2

4, Wisconsin Heights, 12-0, 84, 5

5, Melrose-Mindoro, 13-0, 67, 6

6, Howards Grove, 12-1, 60, 7

7, Neillsville, 12-1, 55, 4

8, Marathon, 12-2, 30, 9

9, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 12-0, 25, 10

10, Kenosha St. Joseph, 9-4, 11, 8

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 8, Ozaukee 4.

DIVISION 5

1, Clayton (12), 13-0, 120, 1

2, Chippewa Falls McDonell, 12-1, 102, 2

3, Black Hawk, 12-0, 101, 3

4, Bangor, 11-2, 79, 4

5, Flambeau, 11-1, 68, 6

6, Riverdale, 11-2, 55, 7

7, Plainfield Tri-County, 13-0, 43, 8

8, Shullsburg, 10-3, 34, 5

9, Loyal, 12-3, 28, 10

10, Wausau Newman, 11-4, 17, 9

Others receiving votes: Milw. Academy of Science 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 3, River Ridge 2, Fall River 1.

