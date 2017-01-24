Boys basketball: Madison Memorial among the top 5 teams in the latest AP poll

The Associated Press released its latest rankings for boy’s high school basketball in Wisconsin on Monday.

Below you’ll find the rankings for the week of Jan. 23, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking.

The polls are voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

DIVISION 1

1, Kimberly (1), 11-0, 109, 2

(tie) Oshkosh North (10), 12-0, 109, 1

3, Stevens Point, 11-1, 96, 3

4, Madison Memorial, 13-2, 81, 4

5, Brookfield Central, 12-1, 54, 7T

6, Milw. Vincent, 10-3, 52, 6

7, Oak Creek, 11-2, 44, 9

8, Muskego, 11-2, 40, 5

9, Hartland Arrowhead, 10-4, 16, NR

10, Milw. Riverside, 9-4, 15, NR

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 11, Appleton North 10, Middleton 8, Eau Claire North 4, Sun Prairie 4, Racine Horlick 3, Janesville Craig 3, Fond du Lac 1.

DIVISION 2

1, La Crosse Central (11), 11-1, 118, 1

2, Beaver Dam (1), 15-0, 105, 2

3, Waunakee, 11-1, 89, 3T

4, Stoughton, 10-1, 79, 3T

5, Pewaukee, 13-1, 76, 5

6, Milw. Pius XI, 10-2, 50, 6

7, Cedarburg, 12-2, 45, 7

8, Hales Corners Whitnall, 10-2, 30, 10T

9, Milw, Washington, 10-3, 24, 10T

10, Onalaska, 12-2, 18, 8

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 11, Pulaski 10, New Berlin West 4, Wausau East 1.

DIVISION 3

1, Ripon (10), 12-2, 118, 1

2, Appleton Xavier (2), 13-0, 110, 2

3, Lake Mills, 12-1, 89, 3

4, Westby, 12-0, 88, 4

5, Columbus, 10-2, 63, 6

6, Southern Door, 10-1, 56, 8

7, Prescott, 13-2, 48, 5

8, Bloomer, 9-2, 29, 9

9, Greendale Martin Luther, 11-2, 22, 10

10, Madison Edgewood, 10-4, 13, NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 10, New Holstein 8, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4, Valders 2.

DIVISION 4

1, Destiny (9), 15-1, 115, 1

2, Darlington, 13-0, 105, 2

3, Laconia (2), 11-0, 93, 5

4, Racine Prairie (1), 12-1, 88, 3T

5, Milw. Young Coggs, 14-1, 67, 3T

6, Stanley-Boyd, 10-1, 62, 6

7, Cochrane-Fountain City, 12-0, 52, 7

8, Eau Claire Regis, 9-3, 31, 8

9, Edgar, 10-1, 27, 10

10, St. Mary’s Springs, 9-4, 11, 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 4, Cadott 2, Markesan 2, Shiocton 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Barneveld (11), 10-0, 119, 1

2, Shullsburg (1), 13-0, 107, 2

3, Marshfield Columbus, 12-0, 95, 3

4, Seneca, 12-0, 81, 4

5, Hilbert, 12-1, 75, 5

6, Bangor, 10-1, 60, 7

7, Gresham, 9-2, 40, 9

8, Almond-Bancroft, 9-2, 28, 10

9, Chippewa Falls McDonell, 7-3, 27, 6

10, Alma/Pepin, 9-2, 13, 8

Others receiving votes: Loyal 5, Wis. Rapids Assumption 3, Randolph 3, Milw. Academy of Science 2, Eleva-Strum 1, Black Hawk 1.

