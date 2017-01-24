15 Wisconsin pounds Penn State 82-55 after strong second half

MADISON | The 15th ranked Wisconsin men’s basketball team outscored Penn State 46-22 in the 2nd half to beat the Nittnay Lions 82-55 Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
Bronson Koenig led the Badgers with 20 points including 4-9 from three-point range. Koenig is now shooting 57.5 percent (23-40) from beyond the arc in conference play.
Vitto Brown added 16 points and 6 rebounds while Ethan Happ scored 14 points and 8 boards. Senior forward Nigel Hayes also had a solid all-around game for the Badgers, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Wisconsin (17-3, 6-1 Big Ten) beat Penn State (11-10, 3-5) for the 18th straight time in Madison. The Nittany Lions fell to 0-15 at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers held just a three-point lead at the haft but opened the second half with a 19-5 run to break the game open.
Wisconsin now hits the road for two games, at Rutgers on Saturday at 11 a.m. and at Illinois on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.