15 Wisconsin pounds Penn State 82-55 after strong second half

MADISON | The 15th ranked Wisconsin men’s basketball team outscored Penn State 46-22 in the 2nd half to beat the Nittnay Lions 82-55 Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

Bronson Koenig led the Badgers with 20 points including 4-9 from three-point range. Koenig is now shooting 57.5 percent (23-40) from beyond the arc in conference play.

Vitto Brown added 16 points and 6 rebounds while Ethan Happ scored 14 points and 8 boards. Senior forward Nigel Hayes also had a solid all-around game for the Badgers, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.

