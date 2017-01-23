Milwaukee snaps its five-game losing streak with a 127-114 win over Houston

The streak is over.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker combined for 59 points to help Milwaukee outgun Houston 127-114 to snap a five-game losing streak on Monday night.

The Bucks led nearly the entire way but had to fight in the fourth quarter to pay back the Rockets for a blowout loss last week on the road. Houston took a 95-93 lead with 10:15 left in the game, but after a Milwaukee timeout, rookie Malcom Brogdon’s two free throws tied the game up and later he assisted on Jason Terry’s 16-foot jumper to take a 101-99 lead — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Milwaukee went 10 of 17 from the field in the fourth quarter, and for the game shot a season-high 58.8 percent. That included a very efficient 11 of 19 performance from Parker, who after coming off the bench against the Heat due to violating team policy, scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Antetokounmpo was also good on the offensive end, scoring 31 points, his 10th game of 30 or more this season. He capped the game off with a deep 3-pointer, then did a shoulder shimmy reminiscent of the same one James Harden did toward the end of Houston’s victory over Milwaukee on Friday night.

Chants of M-V-P broke out inside the BMO Harris Bradley Center aimed at Antetokounmpo, and though that might be the case in the future, the real MVP candidate this season is Harden, and he did nothing to damage that, nearly producing a triple-double. Named an All-Star starter last week, Harden dropped 26 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

The game also served as a homecoming for former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker. The 2015 first-round pick, who was coming of a career-high 30 points his last time out, managed just four points on 2 of 7 shooting in his first trip back.

Milwaukee improved to 21-23 on the season and will host Philadelphia on Wednesday.

