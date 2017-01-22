Parker benched due to “violation of team rules”

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their fifth game in a row Saturday night 109-97 to the Miami Heat, but coach Jason Kidd told reporters that Jabari Parker would be playing off the bench due to violating a team rule.

That rule reportedly involved revealing to media members that the Bucks held a “players only” meeting after their 112-96 loss to the Orlando Magic the night before. The meeting lasted for about 35 minutes while Milwaukee continues its longest losing streak of the season.

Advertisement

The Bucks are 2-7 since Giannis Antetokounmpo landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but will try to get on track Monday night hosting the Houston Rockets.

Related

Comments

comments