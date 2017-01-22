Oh yeah.. he’s playing. Nelson, Adams, Allison, Burnett all active for today’s NFC Championship

ATLANTA | Not even a bullet will slow Jordy Nelson down. At least not today. Nelson will wear a Kevlar vest, also known as a bulletproof vest, to protect his broken ribs. Nelson will play in the NFC Championship. So will other Packers injured receivers Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison.

Packers safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) will also be active. Burnett skipped the first two practices of the week, focusing his energy on rehabbing his injured quad. The Packers could certainly use Burnett against the number one offense in the NFL the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s all on the line today. The winner goes to the Super Bowl. I’ll continue to have updates from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta thoughout the game and postgame reaction tonight.

