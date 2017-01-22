Majkowski: Rodgers once asked me if he should demand a trade

ATLANTA — As the Green Bay Packers get set to meet with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC Championship game, former quarterback Don Majkowski told the Wisconsin Sports Zone Network that Aaron Rodgers once asked for his advice on a potential trade.

Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for three long years before his rise to one of the greatest to ever put on the green and gold. During a pep rally in Atlanta Saturday night, Majkowski told the story of how frustrated Rodgers was with his lack of playing time while a backup to Favre. The story was first reported by the Wisconsin Sports Zone Network’s Jake Zimmermann (LINK).

While not surprising Rodgers voiced frustration about a lack of playing time, it’s the first time reports have linked Rodgers to a potential career outside of Green Bay. Just how close Rodgers was to talking with management about a trade remains unknown, but perhaps Majkowski’s advice kept Rodgers in Titletown.

Majkowski says he told Rodgers at the time to be patient, as he would be rewarded with the metaphorical keys to the Packers Ferrari franchise.

