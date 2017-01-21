Magic hand Bucks longest losing streak of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t translate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star bid into a win, falling to the Orlando Magic Friday night 112-96 for a season-long four-game losing streak.

Orlando was motivated by a six-game road trip that featured just a single win. They returned to the Amway Center where Jeff Green led his team with 16 points off the bench, while never relinquishing their lead gained late in the first quarter.

”It was definitely there,” Green said of the effort Friday night. ”We communicated and I’m not talking just on offense but on defense. We were on the same page, we were in sync and we communicated.”

Jabari Parker led all scorers with 25 points, but it did little to overcome a 53-40 Orlando advantage on the boards. The Bucks were just 18-of-26 (69.2 percent) from the free throw line and scored just 41 points in the final two periods combined.

