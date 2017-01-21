Badgers survive Gophers in overtime 78-76

MINNEAPOLIS — 40 minutes of play from the Williams Arena couldn’t decide a winner, but a late Ethan Happ free throw in overtime gave Wisconsin a 78-76 win over Minnesota.

Happ finished with a game-high 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a physical matchup in the post. The Badgers held a 44-24 advantage in points in the paint, while also improving its free throw shooting to the tune of 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) at the charity stripe. Happ also led Wisconsin with 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Gophers’ hot three-point shooting in the first half (68 percent) cooled off considerably after the first 20 minutes, ending the night 9-of-17 (53 percent). Amir Coffey was the high-point man for Minnesota with 19.

Senior forward Vitto Brown was questionable for the Badgers entering the Williams Arena due to a right knee injury. He appeared healthy in shootaround, playing 17 minutes and logging two points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field. His biggest contributions were on the boards, grabbing seven rebounds.

