Wisconsin renews Paul Chryst’s contract, now runs through the 2021 season

MADISON — Wisconsin has renewed the contracts of two coaches and extended the contracts of two others.

Among the contract renewed was that of football coach Paul Chryst. His five-year deal now runs through the 2021 season. Chryst made $2.7 million for the 2016 season, and his contract contains a clause that increases that by $100,000 each year.

In his first two years at Wisconsin, the Badgers are 21-6, tied with former coach Bret Bielema for the most wins to start a coaching career in Madison. Chryst also won his first two bowl games — the Holiday Bowl in December of 2015 and the Cotton Bowl earlier this month — joining former coach and current athletic director Barry Alvarez as the only Wisconsin coaches to accomplish that feat.

The other coaches affected:

Volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield’s five-year contract was extended through January 31, 2022.

Women’s soccer coach Paula Wilkins’s three-year contract was renewed through January 31, 2020.

Men’s soccer coach John Trask’s three-year contract was extended through January 31, 2020.

