Wisconsin may face Minnesota without Vitto Brown

MADISON, Wis. — Because of a lower leg injury suffered in Tuesday’s win over Michigan, Wisconsin may face Minnesota without senior forward Vitto Brown.

Brown’s right leg was rolled up on during the second half of Tuesday’s win, going to the floor in obvious pain. The Badgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, but during Thursday’s session, Brown was notably absent from on-the-court workouts. UW officials say his absence was due to the injury.

Sophomore Khalil Iverson took over for Brown with the starting unit during practice and it would appear that’s who would fill in for him should Brown be unable to go Saturday afternoon. Iverson has played in all 18 games this season, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft says no determination has been made how many minutes he may play if replacing Brown.

